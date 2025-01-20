Benefits Of Using Glycolic Acid

Image Credit: Unsplash
Glycolic acid is a skincare superstar known for its exfoliating and anti-aging properties. Here's how this versatile ingredient can enhance your skin health.
Unclogs pores by removing dead cells, revealing smoother skin.
Lightens dark spots and evens out skin tone.
Improves skin elasticity and reduces fine lines.
Draws moisture to the skin, keeping it soft and plump.
Promotes cell turnover to heal acne marks.
Prepares skin for better absorption of other skincare products.
Minimises rough patches for silky-smooth skin.
