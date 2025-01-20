Benefits Of Using Glycolic Acid

Introduction

Glycolic acid is a skincare superstar known for its exfoliating and anti-aging properties. Here's how this versatile ingredient can enhance your skin health.

Dead Skin

Unclogs pores by removing dead cells, revealing smoother skin.

Hyperpigmentation

Lightens dark spots and evens out skin tone.

Collagen Production

Improves skin elasticity and reduces fine lines.

Hydrates

Draws moisture to the skin, keeping it soft and plump.

Acne Scars

Promotes cell turnover to heal acne marks.

Product Absorption

Prepares skin for better absorption of other skincare products.

Texture

Minimises rough patches for silky-smooth skin.

