Benefits Of Strength Training 

Image Credit: Unsplash
Strength training is also known as weight training or resistance training. It is any physical movement in which you use your body weight or equipment (e.g., dumbbells and resistance bands) to build muscle mass, strength, and endurance.
Image Credit: Getty
Regardless of the type of strength training, the goal is to put your muscles under tension to allow neuromuscular adaptations and stimulate muscle growth. There are many benefits to strength training that can improve your health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sleeping less than 7–8 hours per night is linked to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Multiple studies have shown that regular strength-training exercise can decrease blood pressure, lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol, and improve blood circulation by strengthening the heart and blood vessels.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Bone development is a direct effect of strength training. As these exercises put temporary stress on bones, sending a signal to the cells to rebuild bones stronger. This in turn rescues the risk of fractures, osteoporosis, etc.
Image Credit: Getty
Weight training can also help maintain a healthy body weight and manage your blood sugar levels by removing glucose from the blood and sending it to muscle cells.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Resistance training can increase joint range of motion, hence allowing for greater mobility and flexibility. So contrary to popular belief, strength training can make you more flexible and mobile.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Regular weight training can boost your mood and improve mental health. Exercise promotes the release of mood-boosting endorphins, which plays an important role in keeping a positive mood.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Abdominal fat is associated with an increased risk of chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver, heart disease etc. Strength training exercises help reduce abdominal and total body fat.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Strength training helps boost metabolism by building muscles. Also, metabolic rate is increased up to 72 hours after strength-training exercise, meaning you burn additional calories hours and days after your workout.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: