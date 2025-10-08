Benefits Of Salad Before Meal

Image Credit: Unsplash
Having a salad before your main meal is a simple habit with big health benefits. Salads are low in calories but high in fibre, vitamins, and water content, helping you feel full, improve digestion, and manage portion sizes.
Raw vegetables contain enzymes and fibre that help your stomach break down food better and prevent bloating or constipation.
The fibre and water in salads make you feel full sooner, helping prevent overeating during the main course.
Low in calories but rich in nutrients, salads help cut overall calorie intake while keeping you satisfied.
Eating fibre-rich veggies before carbs can slow glucose absorption and help manage blood sugar spikes.
Leafy greens and colourful veggies provide essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that improve overall health.
Salads made with olive oil, nuts or seeds provide healthy fats that lower bad cholesterol and boost heart health.
Cucumber, tomato, and lettuce are water-rich salad staples and help keep your body hydrated naturally.
