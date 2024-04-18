Benefits Of Quitting Sugar

Image Credit: Pexels
Excessive sugar intake is linked to various health issues. Here are some of the benefits one might achieve from avoiding sugar completely.
By cutting out sugar, you can reduce overall calorie consumption, making it easier to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.
Sugar consumption triggers inflammation and glycation processes, which can damage collagen and elastin fibres in the skin. High sugar intake can contribute to skin issues such as acne, inflammation, and premature aging.
Avoiding sugar helps stabilise blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of insulin resistance and promoting better glycemic control.
Sugar is a primary contributor to tooth decay and cavities, as it feeds harmful bacteria in the mouth that produce acid.
Excessive sugar intake promotes chronic inflammation in the body, which is linked to various health conditions, including autoimmune diseases, and neurodegenerative disorders.
Avoiding sugar supports immune health by reducing inflammation and promoting optimal immune function.
Excessive sugar intake has been associated with an increased risk of heart disease, including elevated triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, and blood pressure.
