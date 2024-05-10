 Benefits Of Performing Yoga Before Bed

Introduction

Performing yoga at night can be healthy for many individuals. While some people prefer to practice yoga in the morning to energise themselves for the day ahead, others find practicing yoga at night beneficial for winding down and preparing for sleep. 

Relaxation

Yoga before bed can help relax both the body and mind, making it easier to fall asleep and promoting better sleep quality.

Stress reduction

Practicing yoga before bed can help reduce stress and anxiety accumulated throughout the day, promoting a sense of calmness and tranquility.

Improved sleep quality

By calming the mind and relaxing the body, yoga can help improve the quality of your sleep, leading to feeling more rested and rejuvenated in the morning.

Muscle relaxation

Many yoga poses focus on stretching and releasing tension in the muscles, which can help alleviate any physical discomfort or stiffness, promoting a more comfortable sleep experience.

Mindfulness practice

Engaging in yoga before bed can serve as a mindfulness practice, helping you become more aware of your body and breath, and bringing your attention to the present moment, which can further enhance relaxation and promote better sleep.

Digestive aid

Some yoga poses can aid in digestion, which can be particularly beneficial if you've had a heavy meal close to bedtime, helping to prevent discomfort and promote better digestion while you sleep.

Better mental clarity

Clearing your mind before bed through yoga can help you let go of any racing thoughts or worries, allowing you to approach sleep with a clearer and calmer mind.

