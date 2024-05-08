Image Credit: Pexels
The Mediterranean Diet is a dietary pattern inspired by the traditional eating habits of people living in countries such as Greece, Italy, and Spain. The Mediterranean Diet has numerous health benefits, including its potential to help manage polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).
Image Credit: Pexels
The diet emphasises whole foods with a low glycemic index which can help stabilise blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
The diet can help increase feelings of fullness and reduce calorie intake, potentially aiding weight loss and weight management, which is important for PCOS management.
Image Credit: Pexels
The anti-inflammatory properties of foods found in the Mediterranean Diet may help reduce inflammation levels in the body, which is associated with PCOS symptoms and complications.
Image Credit: Pexels
Consuming the nutrient-dense foods and healthy fats found in this diet can support hormone balance, which can help regulate menstrual cycles and reduce symptoms related to hormonal imbalances in PCOS.
Image Credit: Pexels
The diet may reduce the risk of heart disease due to its emphasis on healthy fats, which can benefit women with PCOS who may have an increased risk of heart disease.
Image Credit: Pexels
Some research suggests that following this diet may improve fertility outcomes in women with PCOS by addressing underlying factors such as insulin resistance, inflammation, and hormonal imbalances.
Image Credit: Pexels
The diet offers long-term health benefits, including a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and neurodegenerative diseases, which can improve overall well-being.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: