Sweet potatoes have several important vitamins and minerals in them. They are a good source of Vitamin A, C, antioxidants and fibre, among others. Read on to know the benefits of eating sweet potato.
Sweet potatoes give you more than 100% of daily vitamin A needs through beta-carotene. This supports vision, immune function, and skin health.
High beta-carotene level helps protect against age-related macular degeneration and improve overall vision.
Antioxidants like vitamin C and beta-carotene improve white blood cell production and fight free radicals for stronger defense.
Low glycemic index and high fibre content slows glucose release, helping in diabetes management and insulin sensitivity.
Potassium helps balance blood pressure, while fibre lowers bad cholesterol, thereby, reducing risks of heart disease and stroke.
Dietary fibre helps in regular bowel movements, preventing constipation, and supporting gut health.
Anthocyanins and carotenoids in sweet potato helps reduce chronic inflammation, which benefits conditions like arthritis.
