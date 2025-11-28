Image Credit: Unsplash
Seeds provide you with several important nutrients, sunflower seeds is one of them. Read on as we share the benefits of eating sunflower seeds.
Sunflower seeds are a good source of energy due to their nutrient density. They also help maintain vitality, support immunity, and aid digestion.
Rich in zinc, selenium, and antioxidants, they strengthen the immune system and increase its response to threats.
Regular intake helps reduce bad cholesterol in people with diabetes and helps manage total cholesterol and triglycerides.
Vitamin E, flavonoids, and other compounds help combat oxidative stress and lower inflammation markers like CRP.
High in healthy fats, plant sterols, and vitamin E, they support cardiovascular function and may lower heart disease risk.
One ounce gives nearly 38-40% of daily needs, acting as an antioxidant to protect cells and fight inflammation.
An ounce of sunflower seeds offers 3.2 grams of fibre, which can help in digestion, prevent constipation, and promote fullness.
