Benefits Of Eating Sunflower Seeds

Seeds provide you with several important nutrients, sunflower seeds is one of them. Read on as we share the benefits of eating sunflower seeds. 

Boosts energy

Sunflower seeds are a good source of energy due to their nutrient density. They also help maintain vitality, support immunity, and aid digestion.

Supports immune function

Rich in zinc, selenium, and antioxidants, they strengthen the immune system and increase its response to threats.

Lowers LDL cholesterol

Regular intake helps reduce bad cholesterol in people with diabetes and helps manage total cholesterol and triglycerides.

Reduces inflammation

Vitamin E, flavonoids, and other compounds help combat oxidative stress and lower inflammation markers like CRP.

Promotes heart health

High in healthy fats, plant sterols, and vitamin E, they support cardiovascular function and may lower heart disease risk.

High in vitamin E

One ounce gives nearly 38-40% of daily needs, acting as an antioxidant to protect cells and fight inflammation.

Provides fibre

An ounce of sunflower seeds offers 3.2 grams of fibre, which can help in digestion, prevent constipation, and promote fullness.

