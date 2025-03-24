Benefits Of Eating Sunflower Seeds

Image Credit: Unsplash
Sunflower seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients, offering numerous health benefits. Here's why you should add them to your diet.
Packed with vitamin E, they help fight oxidative stress and keep skin healthy.
They contain healthy fats and magnesium, reducing the risk of heart disease.
Loaded with zinc and selenium, they strengthen the immune system.
High in fibre, sunflower seeds promote better digestion and gut health.
They help maintain stable blood sugar levels, making them great for diabetics.
Contains B vitamins that support cognitive function and mental clarity.
A good source of protein and healthy fats, keeping you energised all day.
