Benefits Of Eating Sunflower Seeds

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Sunflower seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients, offering numerous health benefits. Here's why you should add them to your diet.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Antioxidants

Packed with vitamin E, they help fight oxidative stress and keep skin healthy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Heart Health

They contain healthy fats and magnesium, reducing the risk of heart disease.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Immunity

Loaded with zinc and selenium, they strengthen the immune system.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Digestion

High in fibre, sunflower seeds promote better digestion and gut health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Blood Sugar

They help maintain stable blood sugar levels, making them great for diabetics.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Brain Function

Contains B vitamins that support cognitive function and mental clarity.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Energy Level

A good source of protein and healthy fats, keeping you energised all day.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com