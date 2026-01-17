Benefits Of Eating Raw Garlic

Image Credit: Pexels


Eating raw garlic provides potent health benefits due to allicin and other compounds present in it. Here are some of the benefits of eating raw garlic.

Raw garlic improves immune function through allicin and antioxidants, helping fight infections and reduce cold severity.

Immune Support

It lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels, reducing cardiovascular risks due to sulfur compounds that improve circulation.

Heart Health

Garlic helps fight oxidative stress with selenium and vitamin C, protecting cells from damage and providing anti-ageing effects.

Antioxidants

Consuming raw garlic helps stabilise fasting blood sugar and aids diabetes management by improving insulin sensitivity.

Blood Sugar

The compounds in raw garlic reduce chronic inflammation, reducing body stress and promoting overall comfort.

Anti-Inflammatory

Prebiotic properties foster healthy gut bacteria, improving digestion and nutrient absorption.

Digestive Benefits

Sulfur compounds in garlic help in liver function and detoxification, potentially lowering toxin buildup.

Detoxification

