Benefits Of Eating One Amla Daily

Eating one amla (Indian gooseberry) daily gives you potent health benefits due to its high vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibre content. Read on to know some of the health benefits of eating one amla daily.

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Amla's high vitamin C levels helps to strengthen the immune system, boosting white blood cell production to fight infections like colds and flu.

Boosts Immunity

High fibre content helps in regular bowel movements, preventing constipation, and stimulating gastric juices for better nutrient absorption.

Aids Digestion

Supports Heart Health

Fibre and potassium help lower LDL cholesterol and blood pressure while reducing inflammation for better cardiovascular function.

Improves Skin Health

Antioxidants help fight free radicals, preventing premature ageing, reducing blemishes, and promoting collagen for better skin health. 

Promotes Hair Growth

Nutrients like iron and fatty acids help to improve scalp circulation, reduce hair fall, prevent premature greying, and boost thickness. 

Reduces Inflammation

Potent anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce risk of chronic issues like arthritis and other related diseases. 

Aids Weight Management

Amla helps to boost metabolism, promote fat oxidation, and suppress appetite which supports healthy weight loss. 

