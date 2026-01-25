Benefits Of Drinking Warm Water With Honey

Image Credit: Unsplash
Drinking warm water with honey in the morning offers several health benefits. Read on to know about the benefits.
Honey acts as a prebiotic, feeding beneficial gut bacteria, while warm water stimulates digestive enzymes for smoother bowel movements and reduced bloating.
Honey's antimicrobial and antioxidant compounds help neutralise free radicals and strengthen the body's defenses.
Its lower glycemic index than refined sugar helps regulate appetite hormones, potentially aiding modest weight control.
Natural sugars (fructose and glucose) in honey provide quick, sustained energy without crashes, ideal for mornings or pre-workout.
Antioxidants protect blood vessels from oxidative damage, with potential benefits for cholesterol and inflammation reduction.
Antibacterial properties help fight acne bacteria internally, while humectant effects maintain moisture.
Honey coats and soothes the throat, reducing cough and inflammation. It is especially effective in warm water during colds.
