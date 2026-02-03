Benefits Of Drinking Saffron Milk At Night

Image Credit: Pexels


Drinking saffron milk at night offers several benefits due to the bioactive compounds in saffron and milk's tryptophan. Read on to know the benefits. 

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Saffron's safranal and milk's tryptophan help reduce insomnia, calm the mind, and improve sleep quality for faster and deeper rest.

Better Sleep

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

It lowers cortisol levels, relaxes the nervous system, and acts as a natural mood stabiliser, easing racing thoughts after a long day.

Stress And Anxiety

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Antioxidants in saffron help in the skin's natural regeneration, reducing pigmentation, dark spots, and signs of ageing.

Skin Repair

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Reduces acidity, bloating, and gut discomfort due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It also promotes better nutrient absorption without nighttime uneasiness.

Better Digestion

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Rich in antioxidants and nutrients, it helps strengthen the defenses against infections. It also improves immunity during seasonal changes.

Boosts Immunity

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Suppresses late-night hunger pangs, prevents snacking, and supports portion control for maintaining a healthy weight.

Weight Management

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Saffron's antidepressant-like effects foster emotional balance, reducing low moods. 

Mood And Mental Well-Being

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com