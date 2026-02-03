Benefits Of Drinking Saffron Milk At Night

Image Credit: Pexels
Drinking saffron milk at night offers several benefits due to the bioactive compounds in saffron and milk's tryptophan. Read on to know the benefits.
Saffron's safranal and milk's tryptophan help reduce insomnia, calm the mind, and improve sleep quality for faster and deeper rest.
It lowers cortisol levels, relaxes the nervous system, and acts as a natural mood stabiliser, easing racing thoughts after a long day.
Antioxidants in saffron help in the skin's natural regeneration, reducing pigmentation, dark spots, and signs of ageing.
Reduces acidity, bloating, and gut discomfort due to its anti-inflammatory properties. It also promotes better nutrient absorption without nighttime uneasiness.
Rich in antioxidants and nutrients, it helps strengthen the defenses against infections. It also improves immunity during seasonal changes.
Suppresses late-night hunger pangs, prevents snacking, and supports portion control for maintaining a healthy weight.
Saffron's antidepressant-like effects foster emotional balance, reducing low moods.
