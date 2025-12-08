Benefits Of Drinking Kanji During Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash
Kanji is made using vegetables like carrots or beetroots which are fermented using seeds, water and spices. It has several health benefits. Read on to know the benefits of this fermented drink.
The fermentation process produces probiotics that support a healthy microbiome, improving digestion and reducing issues like constipation which is common during winter.
Rich in soluble fibre from carrots and beetroot, it improves bowel movements and prevents bloating after heavy winter meals.
Loaded with vitamin C, antioxidants, and probiotics, it strengthens the body's defenses against colds and infections during cold months.
Anthocyanins and anti-inflammatory properties from black carrots help fight body inflammation and related winter ailments.
Kanji acts as a natural cleanse, flushing toxins and helping in liver function.
Beta-carotene and antioxidants fights dryness and oxidative stress, keeping skin glowing during harsh winter.
The spices in Kanji are low in calories and boosts metabolism. It helps curb overeating and supports steady energy levels.
