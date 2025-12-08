Benefits Of Drinking Kanji During Winter

Image Credit: Unsplash


Kanji is made using vegetables like carrots or beetroots which are fermented using seeds, water and spices. It has several health benefits. Read on to know the benefits of this fermented drink.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Boosts gut health

The fermentation process produces probiotics that support a healthy microbiome, improving digestion and reducing issues like constipation which is common during winter.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Improves digestion

Rich in soluble fibre from carrots and beetroot, it improves bowel movements and prevents bloating after heavy winter meals.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Enhances immunity

Loaded with vitamin C, antioxidants, and probiotics, it strengthens the body's defenses against colds and infections during cold months.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Reduces inflammation

Anthocyanins and anti-inflammatory properties from black carrots help fight body inflammation and related winter ailments.

Image Credit: Pexels

Helps in detoxification

Kanji acts as a natural cleanse, flushing toxins and helping in liver function. 

Image Credit: Pexels 

Promotes healthy skin

Beta-carotene and antioxidants fights dryness and oxidative stress, keeping skin glowing during harsh winter.

Image Credit: Pexels

Aids weight management

The spices in Kanji are low in calories and boosts metabolism. It helps curb overeating and supports steady energy levels.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com