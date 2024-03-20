 Benefits Of Consuming Sesame Seeds

Image Credit: Pexels
Sesame seeds are small, oil-rich seeds that come in various colours, including white, black, and brown, and are widely used in culinary applications around the world. Sesame seeds are not only flavourful but also packed with nutrients, making them a healthy addition to your diet.
Sesame seeds are rich in essential nutrients, including protein, healthy fats, fibre, vitamins (such as B vitamins and vitamin E), and minerals (such as calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, and phosphorus).
The healthy fats present in sesame seeds may help lower LDL cholesterol levels (bad cholesterol) and reduce the risk of heart disease when consumed as part of a balanced diet.
Sesame seeds are an excellent source of calcium, which is vital for maintaining strong and healthy bones. Sesame seeds can help support bone density and reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.
Sesame seeds contain antioxidants, including lignans and vitamin E, which help neutralise free radicals and reduce oxidative stress in the body.
The fibre and protein content of sesame seeds may help regulate blood sugar levels by slowing down the absorption of carbohydrates and improving insulin sensitivity.
Sesame seeds are a good source of dietary fibre, which supports digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements, preventing constipation, and supporting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria.
Sesame seeds are rich in zinc and vitamin E. Zinc supports collagen production and wound healing, while vitamin E acts as an antioxidant that protects the skin from damage.
