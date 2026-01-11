Image Credit: Unsplash
Greek yoghurt has several health benefits due to its protein and nutrient contents. Here, take a look at the benefits of consuming Greek yoghurt.
Greek yoghurt gives almost double the protein of regular yoghurt, typically 15-20 grams per serving. This helps in muscle repair and growth after workouts.
Rich in calcium and protein, Greek yoghurt strengthens bones and may reduce risk of osteoporosis by promoting bone density.
Its high protein content helps reduce hunger, promoting fullness and helping weight management or loss.
Probiotics in Greek yoghurt give you beneficial gut bacteria, enhancing digestion and potentially reducing problems like diarrhoea.
As part of a balanced diet, the protein content in Greek yoghurt can increase calorie burn and support metabolic function.
