Benefits Of C-Section Birth

Introduction

A C-section can be a lifesaving procedure in certain situations. Here are some benefits of opting for a C-section delivery.

Safer Option

Helpful for high-risk pregnancies to ensure safe delivery.

Lower Risk

Reduces trauma or oxygen deprivation risks.

Predictable

Gives control over delivery timing and reduces stress.

Pelvic Floor Issues

Prevents conditions like urinary incontinence.

Prevents Infection

Lowers transmission risks of certain infections.

Beneficial for Breech

Ensures a safer delivery for non-ideal baby positions.

Minimises Emergency

Immediate medical intervention reduces distress risks.

