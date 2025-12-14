Benefits Of Adding Walnuts To Your Diet

Image Credit: Unsplash
Walnuts offer numerous health benefits due to their rich nutrient profile. This includes omega-3s, antioxidants, and fibre. Adding them to your diet can be beneficial for your overall well-being.
Walnuts help to lower LDL cholesterol and triglycerides, reducing the risks of heart disease, attacks, and stroke. Their antioxidants also improve artery health and endothelial function.
The omega-3 ALA and polyphenols in walnuts improve brain function and protect against cognitive decline. They also provide you with vital nutrients like vitamin E.
Walnuts help in the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. This helps in digestion, reduces inflammation, and balances the microbiome. Fibre supports probiotics linked to lower depression and cancer risks.
Despite calories, the fibre, protein and fats in walnuts help to increase satiety, curbing hunger and preventing obesity.
Polyphenols help to lower blood sugar and combat insulin resistance, reducing the risk of diabetes. Its anti-inflammatory effect helps to further improve metabolic health.
Nutrients in walnuts help to nourish the skin and hair, boosting glow and health due to omega-3s and antioxidants. They also help to fight oxidative stress.
High antioxidants like ellagic acid and vitamin E fights inflammation, potentially lowering the risks of cancer and age-related diseases.
