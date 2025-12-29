Image Credit: Unsplash
Adding mulberry to your diet can provide you with several health advantages. The fruit has a rich profile of antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Read on to know the benefits of adding mulberry to your diet.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Mulberries help lower total and LDL cholesterol levels. This reduces the risk of atherosclerosis and improves cardiovascular function.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Flavonoids in mulberries fight oxidative stress in the brain, lowering the risk of cognitive decline and conditions like Alzheimer's. They also give essential nutrients like vitamin C and quercetin.
Image Credit: Unsplash
High vitamin C and alkaloids activate macrophages, strengthening the body's defenses against infections, bacteria, and viruses.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Resveratrol and phenolic acids act as powerful antioxidants, fighting free radicals and reducing oxidative damage linked to chronic diseases. These compounds may also lower cancer risk by lowering cellular stress.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Anthocyanins and resveratrol provide natural anti-inflammatory benefits, offering relief similar to some medications. This can also help in managing various inflammatory conditions.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Iron boosts red blood cell production to combat anaemia, while antioxidants keep blood vessels healthy for better blood flow.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Mulberries help to nourish and purify the liver. They can help reduce inflammation and support the detoxification process of the liver.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: