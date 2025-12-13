Benefits Of Adding Lemon To Food

Image Credit: Unsplash
Adding lemon to food can give you vitamin C, antioxidants, and citric acid. It enhances flavour while also giving you health benefits. Read on to know the health benefits of adding lemon to your food.
The high vitamin C content in lemon helps boost the production of white blood cells. This helps fight infections and colds. It also protects against oxidative stress.
The acidity stimulates digestive juices and bile, thereby, easing bloating, indigestion, and food breakdown.
Low-calorie pectin fibre increases fullness, curbs cravings, and supports portion control.
Flavonoids and vitamin C helps to lower blood pressure and cholesterol, reducing the risk of artery blockage. Regular use helps improve vascular function.
Citric acid raises urinary citrate, binding calcium to prevent stone formation and dilute urine.
Antioxidants can help fight free radical damage, while vitamin C helps in collagen production for firmer skin, fewer wrinkles, and wound healing.
Vitamin C improves the absorption of non-heme iron from plant foods. This can help prevent anaemia, especially for vegetarians.
