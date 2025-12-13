Benefits Of Adding Lemon To Food

Adding lemon to food can give you vitamin C, antioxidants, and citric acid. It enhances flavour while also giving you health benefits. Read on to know the health benefits of adding lemon to your food.

Immune System

The high vitamin C content in lemon helps boost the production of white blood cells. This helps fight infections and colds. It also protects against oxidative stress. 

Digestion

The acidity stimulates digestive juices and bile, thereby, easing bloating, indigestion, and food breakdown.

Weight Management

Low-calorie pectin fibre increases fullness, curbs cravings, and supports portion control.

Heart Health

Flavonoids and vitamin C helps to lower blood pressure and cholesterol, reducing the risk of artery blockage. Regular use helps improve vascular function.

Kidney Stone

Citric acid raises urinary citrate, binding calcium to prevent stone formation and dilute urine.

Skin Protection

Antioxidants can help fight free radical damage, while vitamin C helps in collagen production for firmer skin, fewer wrinkles, and wound healing.

Iron Absorption

Vitamin C improves the absorption of non-heme iron from plant foods. This can help prevent anaemia, especially for vegetarians.

