Benefits Of Adding Green Tea To Your Diet

Green tea, over the years, has become a beverage that is consumed by a lot of people. However, it is not just any beverage as it offers several health benefits. Read on to know the benefits of adding green tea to your diet.

Rich in Antioxidants

Green tea is packed with catechins like EGCG that helps to neutralise free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and the risk of chronic diseases. 

Boosts Brain Function

Caffeine and L-theanine help to enhance mood, attention, memory, and may also lower the risks of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Supports Heart Health

Regular intake helps to lower LDL cholesterol, improve blood vessel function, and reduce the risk of stroke, all of which are beneficial for cardiovascular health.

Regulates Blood Sugar

It helps lower fasting blood sugar and HbA1c levels, which are beneficial for managing type 2 diabetes.

Improves Skin Health

Antioxidants help to protect the skin from UV damage and pollutants, potentially slowing ageing and reducing the risk of skin cancer.

Enhances Dental Health

Catechins help to inhibit the growth of oral bacteria, reducing the risks of cavities, gum disease, and bad breath.

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

L-theanine helps in relaxation, reducing anxiety, improving sleep, and boosting mental well-being.

