Benefits Of Adding Dark Chocolate To Your Diet

Dark chocolate, especially the ones which have 70 per cent or higher cocoa, is known to have several benefits due to the compounds present in them. Read on to know the benefits of eating dark chocolate.
Dark chocolate contains polyphenols and flavanols that helps fight free radicals, reducing oxidative stress and protecting cells from damage.
Flavanols help to improve blood flow, lower blood pressure, and reduce the risk of heart disease by preventing artery stiffness.
It helps increase HDL cholesterol while shielding LDL from oxidation, helping to improve lipid profiles.
The flavanols in cocoa help to improve blood flow to the brain, improving memory, concentration, and cognitive performance.
Compounds like theobromine stimulate the release of endorphins. This helps to naturally improve mood lift and provide a sense of calm.
High in iron, magnesium, copper, and fibre, dark chocolate boosts energy, bone health, and gut function.
Antioxidants help to lower chronic inflammation which can lead to various health issues. However, make sure to consume in moderation.
