Benefits Of Adding Cinnamon To Coffee

Adding cinnamon to your coffee not just enhances its flavour, but also provides you with health benefits. The antioxidants and other compounds in cinnamon can be beneficial for your health. Here are some benefits of adding cinnamon to your coffee.
Cinnamon gives a warm, sweet-spicy note that complements coffee's bitterness. This reduces the need for sugar while improving taste.
Cinnamon slows sugar absorption and improves insulin sensitivity, helping prevent spikes and crashes when paired with coffee.
Rich in polyphenols, cinnamon boosts coffee's antioxidant levels, fighting oxidative stress and inflammation.
Cinnamon curbs hunger alongside caffeine's effects, promoting fullness and aiding calorie control.
Even the aroma of cinnamon helps sharpen attention and processing speed, boosting coffee's mental alertness benefits.
Cinnamon helps lower triglycerides and inflammation markers, reducing cardiovascular risks.
Cinnamon helps to balance caffeine's jolt by stabilising blood sugar, and providing sustained energy without crashes.
