Benefits Of Adding Broccoli To Your Winter Diet

Image Credit: Unsplash


Broccoli offers several health benefits during winter due to the nutrients present in it. These include vitamins C and K, fibre, and antioxidants, among others. Here are some of the benefits of broccoli. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Broccoli is loaded with vitamin C, which enhances white blood cell production to fight winter colds and flu. Antioxidants help strengthen defenses against infections. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Boosts Immunity

Exercise

High fibre content prevents constipation and promotes gut health. It also helps counter slowed winter metabolism and keeps the digestive system active.

Aids Digestion

Image Credit: Unsplash

Supports Bone Health

Calcium, vitamin K, and magnesium in broccoli helps to keep bones and joints strong, reducing cold-induced stiffness. 

Image Credit: Unsplash

Enhances Skin Health

Vitamins A and C, plus antioxidants, help fight free radicals and hydrate skin during dry winter. They repair damage for a radiant glow.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Reduces Inflammation

Sulforaphane compounds help reduce joint pain and muscle stiffness from cold weather. They ease inflammatory conditions for better movement.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Promotes Detoxification

Broccoli helps in toxin removal. Its cleansing effect supports liver function and keeps the body balanced amid indulgent eating.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Improves Heart Health

Fibre, potassium, and antioxidants help lower cholesterol and enhance circulation. They also reduce cardiovascular risks heightened by inactivity.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com