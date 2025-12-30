Benefits Of Adding Bell Pepper To Your Diet

Image Credit: Unsplash
Bell peppers offer several health benefits due to their high vitamin C, antioxidants, and fibre content. Adding them to your diet improves immunity, digestion, and overall health.
Bell peppers, especially red ones, give you more than 100% of daily vitamin C needs in one serving. This improves immune function and collagen production.
Rich in vitamin C, bell peppers help to improve iron absorption from plant foods. This can prevent anaemia, particularly in women and children.
High in vitamin A and beta-carotene, bell peppers improve vision and may help reduce age-related macular degeneration risk.
Antioxidants like quercetin help to lower blood pressure and inflammation, supporting cardiovascular health.
Compounds such as luteolin and beta-cryptoxanthin reduce chronic inflammation, easing arthritis symptoms and oxidative stress.
The fibre content helps to improve regular bowel movements, gut health, and satiety, required for weight management.
Vitamin C helps in collagen production for youthful skin, while vitamin K helps strengthen bones.
