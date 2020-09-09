Bedtime Tips

For Good sleep

Why Is sleep important

Sleep is a vital component of overall health and well-being. It is as important as eating healthy and exercising. It repairs and energises the body.

...know the Benefits

Getting a good night's sleep can improve productivity, concentration and brain function. Poor sleep can negatively impact blood sugar and blood pressure.

Bedtime tips

To sleep better, following a few bedtime tips can help. These tips can help you sleep well and reap benefits of good sleep every night.

turmeric milk

A cup of turmeric milk with jaggery and dried ginger powder can help you sleep well and also boost your immunity, says celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

have light dinners

Avoid having heavy and large meals for dinner as the body works harder to digest them. Also avoid caffeine and alcohol in the evening.

do not use gadgets

Blue light from a computer screen or a phone can interfere with sleep. Stress from scrolling through social media and checking mails can make it difficult to relax & sleep.

do something relaxing

Do this at least 1 hour before bed time. It helps in shifting your brain & body to rest-mode. It could be breathing exercises, meditation or talking to a loved one.

comfortable space

Lights, bed and room temperature must all be warm and cosy to help you be comfortable and relaxed when you're trying to sleep.

exercise time

Avoid exercising too close to bedtime as it may make it difficult for your body to cool down and sleep. Intense exercise right before bed time should be avoided.

use bed for sleep

Get to bed only for sleep or pleasure. Working, watching TV, exercising, reading a book or an email must all be done away from your bed.

fix wake up and bed time

It helps in regularising sleep routine. Sleep and wake up at the same time every day. It can organise your routine and help in restoring good sleep.

