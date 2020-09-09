Image Credit: Getty
Sleep is a vital component of overall health and well-being. It is as important as eating healthy and exercising. It repairs and energises the body.
Getting a good night's sleep can improve productivity, concentration and brain function. Poor sleep can negatively impact blood sugar and blood pressure.
To sleep better, following a few bedtime tips can help. These tips can help you sleep well and reap benefits of good sleep every night.
A cup of turmeric milk with jaggery and dried ginger powder can help you sleep well and also boost your immunity, says celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.
Avoid having heavy and large meals for dinner as the body works harder to digest them. Also avoid caffeine and alcohol in the evening.
Blue light from a computer screen or a phone can interfere with sleep. Stress from scrolling through social media and checking mails can make it difficult to relax & sleep.
Do this at least 1 hour before bed time. It helps in shifting your brain & body to rest-mode. It could be breathing exercises, meditation or talking to a loved one.
Lights, bed and room temperature must all be warm and cosy to help you be comfortable and relaxed when you're trying to sleep.
Avoid exercising too close to bedtime as it may make it difficult for your body to cool down and sleep. Intense exercise right before bed time should be avoided.
Get to bed only for sleep or pleasure. Working, watching TV, exercising, reading a book or an email must all be done away from your bed.
It helps in regularising sleep routine. Sleep and wake up at the same time every day. It can organise your routine and help in restoring good sleep.
