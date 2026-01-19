Bedside Habits: Ruining Your Morning

Image Credit: Pexels
The condition of your sleep environment can determine how well-rested you are after sleeping and the quality of your sleep. Here are the other habits that are ruining your morning.
Studies show that bedtime phone use disrupts sleep and drains morning energy.
Studies say messy bedside spaces increase stress and hinder a calm start.
Studies suggest that ignoring water intake at night worsens fatigue by morning.
Sleep specialists confirm that inconsistent timings reduce morning alertness.
Nutrition studies warn that late eating hampers digestion and morning freshness.
Studies signal that poor bedroom air circulation affects sleep quality.
Researchers report that repeated snoozing fragments sleep and delays productivity.
