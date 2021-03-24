5 Ways To Have Bananas This Summer
Bananas are a miracle fruit. Available throughout the year, they make for a complete meal by themselves, says celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.
You can have bananas first thing in the morning, pre-and post-workout, as a mini meal when your meals are getting delayed, and even with your meals.
Ways to eat bananas
You can eat them with milk, as a sabzi (banana flower), as bhakri (banana flour), banana chips and much more.
To start the day
Starting your day with bananas can be helpful for people with migraines, acidity and leg cramps, says Diwekar.
As a mid-meal
Snacking on bananas in between your meals can act as a mood uplifter. It can beat the energy slump that comes with hypothyroidism.
With milk, sugar, roti
This is the traditional meal of Shikran, a Marathi recipe. It can help beat headaches and migraines, and is excellent for children.
To end the meal
Having bananas in this way can be helpful for those who struggle with constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diwekar informs in her recent IGTVs.
Banana milkshake
This can work as a pick-up meal for late-night studying and in between online classes. It is also a great post-workout meal.
Have bananas every day
Make sure you ask for the locally-available variety, Diwekar asserts. Eat them for your daily dose of good health and nutrition.
