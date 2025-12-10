Ayurvedic Remedies For Winter Wellness

Image Credit: Freepik
The dry winter months can lead to certain health issues that need a wellness regimen. For long-term nourishment, immunity and overall better daily functioning, people can easily adopt these Ayurvedic remedies.
Consuming ghee, nuts, sesame seeds, dates, and whole grains, along with soups and stews, can offer relief from common winter ailments.
Ayurvedic herbs such as guduchi, ashwagandha, and shunthi provide science-backed immunity-boosting capabilities.
Use ghee with ajwain or carom seeds or any suitable winter body massage oil to relieve muscle tension.
Sleeping on time in the right sleeping environment and being mindful of sleep hygiene needs to be practised for proper winter wellness.
Drink warm water to soothe the throat, and drink plenty of warming fluids like herbal teas.
Combat the dry winter chill through the use of a humidifier to regulate the indoor temperature better.
Use neti pots to ease nasal congestion, but be mindful of the right technique too.
