Ayurvedic Remedies For Winter Wellness

Image Credit: Freepik


The dry winter months can lead to certain health issues that need a wellness regimen. For long-term nourishment, immunity and overall better daily functioning, people can easily adopt these Ayurvedic remedies.

Image Credit: Freepik

Consume Warming Foods

Consuming ghee, nuts, sesame seeds, dates, and whole grains, along with soups and stews, can offer relief from common winter ailments.

Image Credit: Freepik

​Strengthen Immunity

Ayurvedic herbs such as guduchi, ashwagandha, and shunthi provide science-backed immunity-boosting capabilities.

Image Credit: Pexels

Daily Oil Massage

Use ghee with ajwain or carom seeds or any suitable winter body massage oil to relieve muscle tension.

Image Credit: Freepik

​Rest And Mindfulness

Sleeping on time in the right sleeping environment and being mindful of sleep hygiene needs to be practised for proper winter wellness.

Image Credit: Pexels

Stay Hydrated

Drink warm water to soothe the throat, and drink plenty of warming fluids like herbal teas.

Image Credit: Pexels

Use A Natural Humidifier

Combat the dry winter chill through the use of a humidifier to regulate the indoor temperature better.

Image Credit: Pexels

Try Neti Pots

Use neti pots to ease nasal congestion, but be mindful of the right technique too.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com