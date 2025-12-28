Ayurvedic Detox After Festive Eating

Following the heavy meals and sugary treats of the festive season, many individuals report feeling lethargic and bloated and experiencing digestive discomfort.

Start your day with warm water infused with ginger and lemon to stimulate digestive enzymes and flush out waste.

​Hydrate With Ginger-Lemon Water

A blend of rice and moong dal provides complete amino acid nourishment, requiring minimal digestive effort.

​Mono-Diet With Khichdi

​Tea For Digestive Relief

The combination of cumin, coriander, and fennel seeds is backed by research to reduce intestinal gas and bloating.

​Overnight Fast

Studies suggest that fasting over a fixed period of time can give the gut time to reset.

​Prioritise Sleep

It is very important to align the natural rest cycle by sleeping by 10 to 11 pm, as it is linked to improved metabolic function.

​Consume Triphala For Colon Health

As a traditional Ayurvedic formulation, studies signal that triphala supports a healthy gut environment.

​Avoid Cold Drinks

Cold-temperature drinks can constrict blood vessels in the digestive tract and slow down the breakdown of fats.

​Increase Curcumin Intake

The active compound in turmeric is recognised by modern medicine for its anti-inflammatory properties.

​Post-Meal Walking

Taking a short 10 or 15-minute walk after consuming a meal can improve blood flow to the stomach and fast-track movement of food.

​Adopt Mindful Eating

Consume food mindfully by being fully attentive and free from distractions for proper nutrient absorption in the body.

