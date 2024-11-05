Avoid These Foods To Prevent Stomach Cancer

Image Credit:Unsplash
Diet plays a major role in stomach cancer risk. Avoiding certain foods known to irritate the stomach lining or increase cancer risk can help reduce the chance of developing this illness. Here are some foods to be cautious about.
Foods like bacon, sausages, and hot dogs contain preservatives like nitrates, which are linked to an increased risk of stomach cancer.
Pickles and other preserved foods can be high in salt, which can harm the stomach lining and raise cancer risks.
Smoked meats and fish often contain harmful compounds formed during the smoking process, potentially damaging stomach cells over time.
Excess salt can damage the stomach lining, making it more susceptible to cancerous changes.
High-sugar desserts can lead to obesity, which is a risk factor for various cancers, including stomach cancer.
Sodas and carbonated beverages can cause stomach irritation, increasing the risk of stomach inflammation and disease over time.
Heavy alcohol intake can harm the stomach lining and increase the likelihood of stomach cancer.
