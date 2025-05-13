Avoid These Foods For Better Skin

Introduction

Your skin often reflects what you eat. Certain foods can trigger acne, dullness, or inflammation. Avoiding or limiting these items can help improve your skin's appearance and overall health. Here's what to watch out for.

Sugary Treats

High sugar spikes insulin, increasing oil production. Limit candies, cakes, and sodas.

Dairy Products

Milk and cheese may trigger acne in some people. Switch to plant-based alternatives if needed.

Fried Foods

Greasy snacks can clog pores and promote inflammation. Choose baked or air-fried versions instead.

White Bread

Refined carbs have a high glycaemic index, contributing to breakouts. Opt for whole grains.

Excess Salt

Too much salt causes water retention and puffiness. Watch out for packaged snacks.

Processed Meats

Bacon, sausages, and deli meats contain nitrates that may dull the skin and promote ageing.

Alcohol

Alcohol dehydrates the skin and can worsen conditions like rosacea. Drink in moderation.

