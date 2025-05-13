Avoid These Foods For Better Skin

Image Credit: Unsplash
Your skin often reflects what you eat. Certain foods can trigger acne, dullness, or inflammation. Avoiding or limiting these items can help improve your skin's appearance and overall health. Here's what to watch out for.
High sugar spikes insulin, increasing oil production. Limit candies, cakes, and sodas.
Milk and cheese may trigger acne in some people. Switch to plant-based alternatives if needed.
Greasy snacks can clog pores and promote inflammation. Choose baked or air-fried versions instead.
Refined carbs have a high glycaemic index, contributing to breakouts. Opt for whole grains.
Too much salt causes water retention and puffiness. Watch out for packaged snacks.
Bacon, sausages, and deli meats contain nitrates that may dull the skin and promote ageing.
Alcohol dehydrates the skin and can worsen conditions like rosacea. Drink in moderation.
