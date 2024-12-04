Avoid These 7 Sin Goods For Better Health

Image Credit: Unsplash
Sin goods are products taxed heavily due to their adverse effects on health and society. Recognising and avoiding these can significantly improve your well-being. Here's a list of commonly consumed sin goods in India.
Cigarettes, gutkha, and bidis are major contributors to cancer and respiratory diseases.
High consumption of liquor leads to liver damage and addiction.
Aerated soft drinks contribute to obesity and diabetes.
Packaged chips, instant noodles, and fried snacks increase cholesterol and heart risks.
Traditional mithai and sugar-laden desserts contribute to weight gain and insulin resistance.
Sausages and salami contain harmful preservatives and increase the risk of chronic illnesses.
Excessive caffeine leads to heart palpitations and sleep disorders.
