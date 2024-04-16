Avoid Eating These Fruits Before Bed

Image Credit: Pexels
While fruits are generally healthy choices, there are some that may not be ideal to consume right before bed due to their potential to cause discomfort or disrupt sleep. They can cause various health issues or temporary discomfort. Avoiding these fruits can improve sleep quality.
Oranges, grapefruits, and other citrus fruits are acidic and may exacerbate acid reflux and heartburn, making it difficult to sleep comfortably.
Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that can cause digestive discomfort or even irritation in some individuals, especially when consumed in large amounts.
Watermelon has a high water content and may increase the frequency of trips to the bathroom during the night, disrupting sleep.
Grapes, especially if eaten with their skins, contain a significant amount of fibre and may cause bloating or digestive discomfort for some people.
While bananas are generally well-tolerated, some people may experience discomfort or bloating if they have difficulty digesting the fruit's natural sugars and fibres.
Mango contains high levels of natural sugars and fibres, which may lead to bloating or digestive discomfort if consumed in large amounts, particularly right before bed.
Papaya contains papain, an enzyme that may cause digestive issues or irritation in some individuals, especially if consumed in large quantities.
