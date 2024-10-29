Are You Pregnant? Watch Out For These Changes

Image Credit: Unsplash
Pregnancy brings many changes to a woman's body, some of which may be unexpected. Recognising these early signs and symptoms can help you navigate the journey. Lookout for these changes in your body.
Nausea and vomiting, especially in the morning, are common in early pregnancy. These symptoms are due to hormonal changes and often subside after the first trimester.
Pregnancy hormones can make your breasts feel tender or swollen. This is often one of the first signs of pregnancy and can continue throughout the term.
Feeling unusually tired? Increased progesterone levels during pregnancy can lead to fatigue, especially in the first trimester.
Pregnancy increases blood flow to the kidneys, leading to more frequent urination as your body adjusts to support the baby's growth.
Many pregnant women experience strong cravings or aversions to specific foods due to hormonal changes, which may affect taste and smell.
Hormonal shifts during pregnancy can lead to mood swings and heightened emotions, which are common in early pregnancy.
