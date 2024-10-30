Are You Anaemic? Here Are The Common Signs Of Anaemia

Image Credit: Unsplash
Anaemia occurs when there aren't enough red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. This common condition often goes unnoticed. Knowing the signs of anaemia can help you recognise it early and seek proper treatment.
One of the most common signs of anaemia is persistent fatigue and weakness, caused by reduced oxygen supply to muscles and tissues.
Anaemia often results in pale or yellowish skin, especially noticeable on the face and inner eyelids, due to a lack of red blood cells.
Even mild physical activity can leave anaemic individuals feeling out of breath, as the body struggles to get enough oxygen.
Inadequate oxygen in the blood can lead to dizziness, lightheadedness, and frequent headaches, especially upon standing or moving quickly.
Poor circulation due to anaemia may make hands and feet feel cold, even in warm weather, as blood flow is prioritised to vital organs.
A lack of oxygen may cause the heart to beat faster to compensate, leading to palpitations or an irregular heartbeat.
