Are You Anaemic? Here Are The Common Signs Of Anaemia

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Anaemia occurs when there aren't enough red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. This common condition often goes unnoticed. Knowing the signs of anaemia can help you recognise it early and seek proper treatment.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fatigue And Weakness

One of the most common signs of anaemia is persistent fatigue and weakness, caused by reduced oxygen supply to muscles and tissues.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Pale Skin

Anaemia often results in pale or yellowish skin, especially noticeable on the face and inner eyelids, due to a lack of red blood cells.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Shortness Of Breath

Even mild physical activity can leave anaemic individuals feeling out of breath, as the body struggles to get enough oxygen.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Dizziness And Headaches

Inadequate oxygen in the blood can lead to dizziness, lightheadedness, and frequent headaches, especially upon standing or moving quickly.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Cold Hands And Feet

Poor circulation due to anaemia may make hands and feet feel cold, even in warm weather, as blood flow is prioritised to vital organs.

Image Credit:Unsplash

Heart Palpitations

A lack of oxygen may cause the heart to beat faster to compensate, leading to palpitations or an irregular heartbeat.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit Unsplash

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here