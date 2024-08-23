Are These Vestigial Organs Important For Human Existence?

Image Credit: Getty Images
Vestigial organs are remnants of evolution, often considered useless. However, some of these organs may still serve important functions in the human body.
Once thought to be useless, the appendix may play a role in gut immunity.
While often removed, wisdom teeth were crucial for our ancestors who had a rougher diet.
Provides support for sitting and attachment points for various muscles.
Hair may still play a role in temperature regulation and sensory function.
Part of the immune system, helping to fight off infections in the throat.
These tiny muscles around the ears may not move much now but were important for ear movement in early humans.
A small fold of tissue in the corner of the eye, a vestige of a third eyelid, may still help with eye movement and drainage.
