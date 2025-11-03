Anti-Cancer Foods Everyone Must Eat

There are certain foods that can kill cancer cells and help control the growth of damaging cells in the body. 

Apples

The anti-cancer compounds: flavonoids and phenolic acids help with curtailing the overgrowth of cells.

Nuts

Eating a handful of nuts daily for five or more times a week can help prevent the risk of certain cancers.

The rich dose of Omega-3 and Vitamin E helps supercharge the immune system.

Flaxseeds

Lentils

They are high in fibre and include antioxidants, phytochemicals, and folate, which reduce or prevent DNA damage in cells.

Mushrooms

They boost immune function and contain antioxidants that boost the body's ability to fight germs.

Turmeric

Curcumin (a yellow pigment in the spice) is known for minimizing the risk of most cancers.

Ginger

An anti-inflammatory root herb that curbs inflammation in the body, which is a precursor to cancer.

Tomatoes

The antioxidant lycopene helps nourish the body and mitigate the risk of certain cancers.

