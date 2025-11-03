Anti-Cancer Foods Everyone Must Eat

Image Credit: Pexels
There are certain foods that can kill cancer cells and help control the growth of damaging cells in the body.
Image Credit: Pexels
The anti-cancer compounds: flavonoids and phenolic acids help with curtailing the overgrowth of cells.
Image Credit: Pexels
Eating a handful of nuts daily for five or more times a week can help prevent the risk of certain cancers.
Image Credit: Pexels
The rich dose of Omega-3 and Vitamin E helps supercharge the immune system.
Image Credit: Pexels
They are high in fibre and include antioxidants, phytochemicals, and folate, which reduce or prevent DNA damage in cells.
Image Credit: Pexels
They boost immune function and contain antioxidants that boost the body's ability to fight germs.
Image Credit: Pexels
Curcumin (a yellow pigment in the spice) is known for minimizing the risk of most cancers.
Image Credit: Pexels
An anti-inflammatory root herb that curbs inflammation in the body, which is a precursor to cancer.
Image Credit: Pexels
The antioxidant lycopene helps nourish the body and mitigate the risk of certain cancers.
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out:
Image Credit: Pexels