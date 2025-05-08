Anthrax Infection: Types And Their Symptoms

Image Credit: Unsplash
Anthrax is a serious bacterial infection caused by Bacillus anthracis. It can affect the skin, lungs, and digestive system. Early diagnosis is critical. Let's explore its types and major symptoms.
Enters through skin cuts; causes blisters and black sores. It's the most common and treatable form if caught early.
Caused by inhaling spores. Starts with cold-like symptoms but can rapidly progress to severe breathing issues.
Results from consuming infected meat. Leads to nausea, fever, vomiting blood, and severe diarrhoea.
Seen in drug users. Causes deep abscesses, swelling, and organ failure. Harder to detect.
Common across types, indicating infection is spreading systemically.
Particularly in the neck or underarms, suggesting an immune response.
Inhalation or untreated cases may lead to death within days. Seek emergency care.
