Anthrax Infection: Types And Their Symptoms

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Anthrax is a serious bacterial infection caused by Bacillus anthracis. It can affect the skin, lungs, and digestive system. Early diagnosis is critical. Let's explore its types and major symptoms.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Cutaneous Anthrax

Enters through skin cuts; causes blisters and black sores. It's the most common and treatable form if caught early.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Inhalation Anthrax

Caused by inhaling spores. Starts with cold-like symptoms but can rapidly progress to severe breathing issues.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Gastro Anthrax

Results from consuming infected meat. Leads to nausea, fever, vomiting blood, and severe diarrhoea.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Injection Anthrax

Seen in drug users. Causes deep abscesses, swelling, and organ failure. Harder to detect.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fever/Chills

Common across types, indicating infection is spreading systemically.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Swollen Lymph Nodes

Particularly in the neck or underarms, suggesting an immune response.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Deterioration

Inhalation or untreated cases may lead to death within days. Seek emergency care.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com