Modern medical research is increasingly suggesting that the secret to a longer life may lie in reclaiming time-tested ancestral practices.
Research published in Cell Metabolism suggests that eating and sleeping in sync with the sun's rhythm significantly optimises insulin sensitivity.
Scientific studies indicate that water stored in copper vessels for eight hours exhibits natural antimicrobial properties that support digestive health.
Evidence in the Journal of Environmental and Public Health suggests that skin-to-earth contact can reduce chronic inflammation by neutralising free radicals.
Modern dentistry acknowledges that this ancient practice reduces harmful oral bacteria and lowers systemic inflammation markers.
Ancient hydrotherapy techniques are now linked to increased mitochondrial density and improved immune response in several recent clinical trials.
The traditional practice of Pradosha fasting aligns with modern discoveries regarding autophagy, where the body initiates cellular self-cleaning.
Emerging neurobiological studies explore how the nasal administration of specific lipids may bypass the blood-brain barrier to support cognitive health.
