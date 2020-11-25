Why You Must Have Amla This Winter


Image credit: Getty

Amla health benefits 

Amla is rich in Vit C, iron, calcium and antioxidants that can offer multiple health benefits. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a few such benefits.

Image credit: Getty

Immunity 

Vit C in amla is excellent for boosting immunity. It can be especially helpful when the cold weather makes you more prone to infections. 

Video credit: Getty

Constipation

Amla is alkaline in nature. This helps in clearing and strengthening the digestive system. It is rich in fibre, a nutrient which can help in preventing constipation. 

VIdeo credit: Getty

Oxidative stress

Vit C in amla makes blood vessels stronger and can help detoxification. Antioxidants in amla help in reducing oxidative stress. 

Video credit: Getty

Eyesight 

Carotene in amla can improve vision. It can help in reducing intraocular tension (pressure in eyes) and also reduces watering. 

Image credit: Getty

Shiny hair

Amla can reduce dandruff, hair loss, premature greying of hair & strengthen hair follicles. Amla shampoo, conditioner or hair oil can give you strong, shiny hair. 

Image credit: Getty

Joint pain

Amla has anti-inflammatory properties that can help in reducing joint pain, arthritis pain and joint aches that may aggravate in winter. 

Video credit: Getty

Weight loss

Amla can help in improving digestion and metabolism, which in turn aids weight loss, says Nmami Agarwal. 

VIdeo credit: Getty

Healthy skin

Vit C in amla boosts collagen production. It has strong anti-ageing properties that can make your skin look radiant and youthful. 

Image credit: Getty

Sore throat

Sore throat is quit common in winters. Amla can help you with it. You can mix amla and ginger juice, and a bit of honey to it to cure sore throat. 

Video credit: Getty

For More Stories
like this click here

Video credit: Getty

 doctor.ndtv.com