Why You Must Have Amla This Winter
Amla health benefits
Amla is rich in Vit C, iron, calcium and antioxidants that can offer multiple health benefits. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a few such benefits.
Immunity
Vit C in amla is excellent for boosting immunity. It can be especially helpful when the cold weather makes you more prone to infections.
Constipation
Amla is alkaline in nature. This helps in clearing and strengthening the digestive system. It is rich in fibre, a nutrient which can help in preventing constipation.
Oxidative stress
Vit C in amla makes blood vessels stronger and can help detoxification. Antioxidants in amla help in reducing oxidative stress.
Eyesight
Carotene in amla can improve vision. It can help in reducing intraocular tension (pressure in eyes) and also reduces watering.
Shiny hair
Amla can reduce dandruff, hair loss, premature greying of hair & strengthen hair follicles. Amla shampoo, conditioner or hair oil can give you strong, shiny hair.
Joint pain
Amla has anti-inflammatory properties that can help in reducing joint pain, arthritis pain and joint aches that may aggravate in winter.
Weight loss
Amla can help in improving digestion and metabolism, which in turn aids weight loss, says Nmami Agarwal.
Healthy skin
Vit C in amla boosts collagen production. It has strong anti-ageing properties that can make your skin look radiant and youthful.
Sore throat
Sore throat is quit common in winters. Amla can help you with it. You can mix amla and ginger juice, and a bit of honey to it to cure sore throat.
