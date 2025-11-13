Air Purifier: Things To Consider

Image Credit: Unsplash
An air purifier is a device that filters out pollutants, allergens, dust, and harmful particles from indoor air. It helps improve air quality, especially for people with allergies, asthma, or respiratory issues. Regular maintenance ensures it works effectively and safely.
Choose a purifier that matches your room's square footage. A smaller unit in a large space won't clean effectively, while an oversized one wastes energy.
HEPA filters capture fine dust and allergens, while activated carbon filters remove odours and gases. Check what pollutants you need to target before buying.
Keep the purifier away from walls or corners for proper airflow. Place it in the room you use most, ideally near pollution sources like windows or kitchens.
Dirty filters block airflow and reduce efficiency. Clean or replace filters every few months as per manufacturer instructions for best results.
Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) indicates how quickly the purifier cleans air. A higher CADR means faster removal of dust, pollen, and smoke.
Some ionizers release ozone, which can irritate lungs. Always pick a purifier certified as ozone-free for safe indoor use.
Even the best purifier can't fight continuous pollution. Ventilate rooms when outdoor air is cleaner, reduce smoking indoors, and dust regularly.
