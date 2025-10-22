Air Pollution: Skincare Tips 

Image Credit: Unsplash
Post-Diwali air pollution can clog pores, trigger acne, dullness, and premature ageing. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) damages the skin barrier and depletes natural antioxidants. Proper skincare can protect and repair the skin.
Use an oil-based cleanser followed by a gentle face wash to remove dirt, soot, and makeup. This helps clear pollutants trapped deep in pores.
Opt for ceramide-rich or hyaluronic acid moisturisers that strengthen the skin barrier. This prevents pollutants from penetrating the skin.
UV rays and pollution together accelerate skin ageing. Use a broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher, even when indoors.
Drink enough water and include fruits like oranges and cucumbers. Internal hydration helps flush toxins and keeps skin supple.
Use mild exfoliants 1–2 times a week to remove dead cells and pollutant buildup. Avoid harsh scrubs that can irritate already stressed skin.
Clay or charcoal masks help draw out impurities and reduce excess oil. Use once or twice a week to refresh skin after exposure.
Pollutants settle on fabrics and can cause breakouts. Replace or wash reusable masks frequently to maintain hygiene.
