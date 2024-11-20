Health Risks Of Breathing In High AQI

Image Credit: Unsplash
Air pollution at high AQI levels poses severe health risks.
Increases the risk of asthma and bronchitis.
High AQI elevates chances of heart attacks.
High AQI reduces the body's ability to fight infections.
Pollution causes redness and dryness in eyes.
Leads to acne, rashes, and dullness.
Toxins can sap your energy.
Long-term exposure may impact memory.
