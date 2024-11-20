Health Risks Of Breathing In High AQI

Introduction

Air pollution at high AQI levels poses severe health risks.

Lung Damage

Increases the risk of asthma and bronchitis.

Heart Disease

High AQI elevates chances of heart attacks.

Weakened Immunity

High AQI reduces the body's ability to fight infections.

Eye Irritation

Pollution causes redness and dryness in eyes.

Skin Issues

Leads to acne, rashes, and dullness.

Chronic Fatigue

Toxins can sap your energy.

Cognitive Decline

Long-term exposure may impact memory.

