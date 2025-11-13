Air Pollution Eye Care Tips

Image Credit: Freepik
The ever-rising air pollution is taking a toll on your eye health. From the burning sensation to the problem of dry eyes that is causing you discomfort.
Image Credit: Freepik
Even people without prescription glasses should consider wearing protective eyewear like sunglasses to protect their eyes from particulate matter.
Image Credit: Freepik
Even people without prescription glasses should consider wearing protective eyewear like sunglasses to protect their eyes from particulate matter.
Image Credit: Freepik
This is an immediate need that can safeguard your eyes from dryness and burning,
The eyes require natural moisture, which can be maintained through proper hydration.
Image Credit: Freepik
For days with a higher air quality index, take extra precautions to safeguard your eyes.
Image Credit: Freepik
Using ophthalmologist-prescribed eyedrops can help maintain eye moisture and ease the load on the eyes.o.
Image Credit: Freepik
Consume a diet that is rich in vitamins A,C,E, and omega-3 fatty acids, which can help your eye health.
Image Credit: Freepik
It is crucial to sleep for at least seven to eight hours a day to make sure your eyes are well-rested.
Image Credit: Freepik
Washing your hands is key to avoiding contamination from particulate matter, as your eyes are sensitive to foreign particles.
Image Credit: Freepik
For More Stories
like this check out:
Image Credit: Freepik