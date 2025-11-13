Air Pollution Eye Care Tips

The ever-rising air pollution is taking a toll on your eye health. From the burning sensation to the problem of dry eyes that is causing you discomfort.

Wear Protective Eyewear

Even people without prescription glasses should consider wearing protective eyewear like sunglasses to protect their eyes from particulate matter.

Use Air Purifiers

This is an immediate need that can safeguard your eyes from dryness and burning,

Hydrate

The eyes require natural moisture, which can be maintained through proper hydration.

Monitor AQI Levels

For days with a higher air quality index, take extra precautions to safeguard your eyes.

Use Lubricant Eye Drops

Using ophthalmologist-prescribed eyedrops can help maintain eye moisture and ease the load on the eyes.o.

Consume Eye Healthy Foods

Consume a diet that is rich in vitamins A,C,E, and omega-3 fatty acids, which can help your eye health.

Sound Undisturbed Sleep

It is crucial to sleep for at least seven to eight hours a day to make sure your eyes are well-rested.

Maintain Hygiene

Washing your hands is key to avoiding contamination from particulate matter, as your eyes are sensitive to foreign particles.

