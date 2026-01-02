Air Pollution: Desi Remedies For Cough

Rising air pollution levels can irritate the airways and trigger persistent cough, and time-tested desi remedies can help soothe the throat and support respiratory comfort naturally.

Haldi doodh

Turmeric's curcumin helps calm airway inflammation and may ease pollution-triggered throat irritation.

Tulsi leaves

Holy basil supports respiratory health and can reduce cough frequency caused by polluted air.

Adrak wali chai

Ginger acts as a natural expectorant, helping loosen mucus and relieve throat discomfort.

Honey with warm water

Honey coats the throat and may suppress coughing triggered by dry, polluted air.

Steam inhalation

Inhaling steam helps moisturise dry airways and clear irritants lodged in the nasal passages.

Black pepper with honey

This combination may improve circulation in the throat and reduce mucus build-up.

Warm salt water gargle

Warm salt water gargling helps clear throat irritants and may reduce cough intensity.

