Adopt These Nutrient-Rich Plant-Based Foods

Incorporating nutrient-rich plant-based foods into your diet can improve health and well-being. Here are some top choices you and your loved ones might enjoy.
Kale, spinach, and Swiss chard are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are rich in fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants.
Beans, lentils, and chickpeas provide protein, fibre, and essential nutrients.
Almonds, chia seeds, and flaxseeds offer healthy fats, protein, and fibre.
Broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts are high in fibre and phytonutrients.
Quinoa, brown rice, and oats provide complex carbohydrates, fibre, and protein.
Sweet potatoes, carrots, and beets are rich in vitamins, minerals, and fibre.
Avocados are high in healthy fats, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals.
