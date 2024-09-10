Add These Routine Medical Checkups In Your Lifestyle

Introduction

Integrating routine medical checkups into your lifestyle is crucial for early detection and prevention of diseases. Regular health assessments can help you stay on top of your health. Here are essential checkups you should consider.

Annual Physical Exam

Includes checks on your overall health status, such as weight, blood pressure, and other basic bodily functions.

Blood Tests

Routine screenings for blood sugar levels, cholesterol, and kidney and liver function tests.

Cancer Screenings

Depending on your age and risk factors, screenings such as mammograms, colonoscopies, and skin checks.

Dental Exam

Twice a year to prevent dental issues and maintain oral health.

Eye Checkups

Annual exams to assess vision and screen for eye diseases.

Bone Density Scan

Recommended especially for women over 50 and men over 70 to detect bone health and risk of osteoporosis.

Immunisations

Stay updated with vaccinations, including flu shots, shingles, and other age-appropriate vaccines.

