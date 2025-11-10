9 Essential Foods For Lung Health

Image Credit: Pexels


Consuming certain foods that are nutrient-dense can help with respiratory system functioning. Here are some of them that you can include in your diet.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

Garlic

The staple flavour enhancer has anti-inflammation compounds that help clear congestion in the airways.

Image Credit: Pexels

Coconut Oil

The cold-pressed coconut oil has properties that reduce inflammation in the chest.

Image Credit: Pexels

Ginger

The bulbous staple is known as an airway relaxant that can soothe irritated airways due to poor air quality.

Image Credit: Pexels

Olive Oil

The abundance of heart-healthy fats in olive oil helps boost heart health and lower bad cholesterol.

Image Credit: Pexels

Chilli Peppers

The spicy food is a known mucus clearer that helps with easing congestion from respiratory infections.

Image Credit: Pexels

Guava

The tropical food is responsible for making the heart healthy by supplying nutrients to the heart and making its muscles stronger.

Image Credit: Pexels

Apples

The regular consumption of apples helps promote lung function and lowers asthma risk.

Image Credit: Pexels

Pumpkin

The enriching food has lung health-promoting compounds that are beneficial for the respiratory system.

Image Credit: Pexels

Turmeric

A known antioxidant and anti-inflammatory herb, turmeric soothes inflamed airways.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com