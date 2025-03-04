8 Symptoms Of New Bat Virus HKU5-CoV-2

Introduction

The newly identified bat virus HKU5-CoV-2 has raised concerns due to its potential impact on human health. Here are eight symptoms to watch out for.

Fever

Persistent high fever is one of the first warning signs.

Severe Cough

A dry or persistent cough can indicate respiratory distress.

Shortness Of Breath

Difficulty in breathing may signal lung infection.

Fatigue

Extreme tiredness and weakness are common symptoms.

Body Aches

Muscle and joint pain may accompany the infection.

Gastrointestinal Issues

Some cases report nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea.

Headaches

Frequent headaches may indicate viral inflammation.

