8 Symptoms Of New Bat Virus HKU5-CoV-2

The newly identified bat virus HKU5-CoV-2 has raised concerns due to its potential impact on human health. Here are eight symptoms to watch out for.
Persistent high fever is one of the first warning signs.
A dry or persistent cough can indicate respiratory distress.
Difficulty in breathing may signal lung infection.
Extreme tiredness and weakness are common symptoms.
Muscle and joint pain may accompany the infection.
Some cases report nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea.
Frequent headaches may indicate viral inflammation.
